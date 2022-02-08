Teens, 11-19, are invited to channel their favorite anime, sci-fi, superhero, supervillain or fantasy characters and cosplay with other like-minded cosplayers!

The Davenport Public Library invites teens to get together and show off their cosplay creations and share their crafting tips and tricks. Random awards will voted on by the group. All cosplay costumes and props must comply with the Library’s behavior policy.

“Teen Yes Cold Cosplay” is Friday, February 18, 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport. Registration is required here. Contact Miss Amber with any questions.