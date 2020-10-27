Teen dies, another injured in Whiteside County accident

A two vehicle accident in Whiteside County took the life of one teen and injured another.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 40 and West Science Ridge Road in rural Sterling.

According to an investigation by responding Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies, a Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 16-year-old male, traveling east on West Science Ridge Road ran the stop sign at the intersection.

The car was then hit on the passenger side by a semi-truck and trailer that was traveling north on Illinois 40. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch northeast of the intersection.

A 15-year-old female passenger in the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The driver was given a citation for disobeying a stop sign with a future court appearance.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sterling Police Department, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police, Whiteside County Coroner, MedForce Air Medical, Illinois Department of Transportation, Johnson’s Towing and Slim-N-Hanks Towing.