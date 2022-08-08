A local teenager is facing charges in connection with a stolen van that crashed in Bettendorf over the weekend.

On Friday, August 5 at 9:20 p.m., a Bettendorf police officer attempted to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit was initiated. The van began driving reckless and ran the stop sign going westbound at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Road. Officers discontinued the pursuit at that time. The driver of the van crossed the center line and collided head on with a red Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was a 16 year old female. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries with pending charges. The Dodge Caravan was found to be stolen out of Davenport. The driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries while the passenger was treated on scene and released.

The investigation is ongoing and the Bettendorf Police Department is being assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.