A 17 year old girl is in custody in Whiteside County after deputies say she stabbed another teenager at the Bike Barn last night.

In a release from the sheriff’s office, on Saturday, September 2 at about 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Bike Barn in Morrison for a report of a stabbing. The victim, a 16 year old girl, was found while being taken by a personal vehicle to Morrison Hospital. She suffered a single stab wound, was treated on the scene and later taken to the hospital by ambulance. She was treated and released.

Whiteside County deputies arrived at the Bike Barn and took the suspect, a 17 year old girl who was still on the scene, into custody. She is being held in lieu of bond.

Because of their ages, neither the victim nor the suspect will be identified or release photos.