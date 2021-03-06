Teen hospitalized, faces charges after single-car rollover crash Friday night

A 17-year-old boy from Oquawka, Ill., faces charges of driving under the influence, unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash after an accident Friday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in Henderson County, a news release says.

The boy was driving a 2008 red Chevrolet Impala north on 1450 East, .25 miles south of 1900 North in Oquawka Township. He apparently lost control, ran off the east side of 1450 East and hit the embankment.

The car overturned multiple times, and came to rest on 1450 East, partially in the west ditch.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.