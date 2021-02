A Knoxville teen was killed Monday afternoon in a crash with a garbage truck in Warren County.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened on Illinois 164 about a half mile west of 40th Street around 12:44 p.m.

The 18-year-old man from Knoxville was driving a black Hyundai westbound on Illinois 164 when the car crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the garbage truck.

The passenger of the car and driver and passenger of the truck did not suffer significant physical injuries.