UPDATE: Sept. 20, 2022, 12:07 p.m. — The 17-year-old killed in a Sunday night shooting in Rock Island has been identified as Angel Lopez, Jr., 17, of Davenport.

An autopsy is scheduled for today, Sept. 20, 2022 in Rockford, said Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. It is still considered an open and active investigation by the Rock Island Police Department Investigation Division and the county coroner’s office.

EARLIER: A teen died after being shot in the chest Sunday night, Sept. 18.

It happened around 7:58 p.m. in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to a report that someone was shot and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island, where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips app.