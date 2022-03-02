Law enforcement and family members ask for help to find 16-year-old Brooklyn Nicole McMeekan, who was last seen Tuesday in Clinton.

Brooklyn is 5 feet tall, and weighs 90 pounds. She has black (dyed) hair and blue eyes. Her nose is pierced on both sides, with a stud on the left and a hoop on the right.

Her father told Local 4 News he saw her about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Her phone was left in her room.

She may be in the company of Rylie Golightly, a young adult woman, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. They are possibly in a white Suzuki car with Illinois plates.

Clinton Police ask anyone with information to call Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.