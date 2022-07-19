A teen was rescued from the Mississippi River in Moline on Monday.

It happened around 8:36 p.m. near Sylvan Island.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a report of two male juveniles in the river.

The juveniles, ages 11 and 16 years old, were reportedly fishing along the shores of the river when the 11-year-old fell in. The 16-year-old entered the water, attempting to rescue the boy. Witnesses said the younger boy was able to get himself out of the water, while several bystanders were needed to assist the 16-year-old to shore.

Upon arrival of fire and rescue personnel, both boys were on shore, conscious and breathing. They were transported to Trinity Rock Island by Moline Fire Department personnel for precautionary measures, where their conditions remain unknown.