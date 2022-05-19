Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue on May 19, at approximately 12:57 p.m. Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

An initial investigation indicated that a verbal altercation between multiple individuals escalated, resulting in shots fired. The 17- year-old was transported to a Genesis Medical Center for treatment. As a precaution, Hayes Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown, due to proximity to the incident.

This case remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time