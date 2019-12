Jordan Kaye, 19, is wanted in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred on Nov. 30, Sterling.

The Whiteside County has issued an arrest warrant for Jordan L. Kaye, 19, in relation to an incident on Nov. 30, 2019, in Sterling which left one man stabbed.

According to the Sterling Police Department, Kaye is 5”10 in height and weighs 185. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement authorities. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.