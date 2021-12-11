Teens ages 16-17 can get the Pfizer booster shot in Rock Island County Dec. 17

The Rock Island County Health Department will offer Pfizer booster shots to teens ages 16 and 17 at its regular Friday clinic beginning Dec. 17.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the nod for the booster shots for this age group on Thursday.

A link for the clinic will be posted 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, on the health department’s Facebook page.

The department says many of its healthcare and pharmacy partners, including Hy-Vee, are also offering vaccines for children.

Find a vaccine available at any provider by vaccine manufacturer (including pediatric doses) and by distance here.

At this time, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents 16 and 17 years old.

As with anyone 18 and older, COVID-19 booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds are allowed six months after the second dose.

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered by the health department on Tuesdays, and Pfizer vaccines are being offered on Fridays.

The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

First, second, third and booster doses are all available.