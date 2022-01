Adults and teens are invited to learn how to make beeswax candles!

Teens 16 and up and adults can pick up a Take Home Workshop kit from the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, while supplies last. Learn how to create Beeswax Candles here or use the printed instructions in the kit.

This Take Home Workshop is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. For more information, click here.