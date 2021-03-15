Teens and crime: Counselor points out warning signs for parents

Four teenagers have been murdered in the quad cities since the middle of December. Local 4 News has been at numerous shootings and police pursuits involving juveniles.

Matt Martenson, a counselor with QC Counselor in Davenport, says there are warning signs.

“We want to look for things like poor emotional regulation,” he said. “That would be a child who has difficulty taking normal anger and not creating chaos from that – not turning that into aggression or sadness into what would look like a full-blown meltdown.”

Other signs are skipping school, and a preoccupation with violent images and violence in general.

“Time spent away from school. The truancy,” Martenson said. “We want to pay attention to the fascination with gang culture. A fascination with guns, weapons, harming people, violence, and violence stimulus out in the world.”

Even when parents see those issues, they often are unsure how to react.

“I work with parents who are very frustrated, very exhausted, unsure how to proceed, and many who really were not given the gift of stable, reliable, loving, supportive, empathetic, parenting and so they really struggle with what a child needs,” he said.

The pandemic also has brought along more transitions that put a strain on both parents and their children.

“With this pandemic has come an inordinate amount of stress, economic uncertainty and losing people close to us and relocations and schools drastically changing,” Martenson said. “One of the big concerns is children who are able to flee an abusive or traumatic home life are at least able to go to school.”