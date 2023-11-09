Teens can learn about working in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) fields at a free STEAM on Wheels program on Thursday, November 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch conference room, 2715 30th Street.

This free program for teens ages 12 to 17 features hands-on laser cutting and virtual reality projects. Snacks and water will be provided. Click here or call (309) 732-7341 to sign up.

STEAM on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that gives students learning opportunities they might not find in a traditional classroom. Volunteers in STEAM fields teach science experiments and hands-on projects while introducing students to opportunities in STEAM fields.

A second STEAM on Wheels program featuring hands-on projects will be on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road.

The programs are funded through a Project Next Generation grant the Rock Island Library received from the Illinois State Library. PNG grants are funded by Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds provided to the Illinois State Library by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

For more information about the Rock Island Public Library, including events and services, click here or call (309) 732-READ (7323).