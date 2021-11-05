Teens face murder charges in connection with teacher’s slaying

Two 16-year-olds who face murder charges in connection with the homicide of a Fairfield, Iowa, High School teacher are in custody in Jefferson County Jail, each held on $1 million bond.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both students at the school, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They will be prosecuted as adults.

The two face charges in connection with the death of 66-year-old Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, of Fairfield, who was last seen Tuesday in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield. She was known to walk there routinely in the afternoon, arrest affidavits say.

According to the affidavits, Graber’s body was found concealed with a tarp, a wheelbarrow, and railroad ties in a remote area of the park. She had suffered “inflicted trauma to the head.”

Investigators interviewed “an associate” of Goodale, who provided social-media exchanges “indicative of Goodale having specific details of the disappearance and subsequent death of Graber.”

The associate also provided information about social-media communications that indicated Miller was involved and present at Graber’s death. Details included the motive for killing the teacher, planning and the means used to kill her, “as well as deliberate attempts to conceal the crime,” the affidavit says.

Based on the information, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Goodale and Miller and their homes.

When the search warrant was served, investigators found multiple clothing items, some of which appeared to have a substance consistent with that of blood. An associate described Goodale as wearing clothing consistent with what was seized, the affidavit said.

Another associate of Goodale reported meeting with Goodale on Tuesday afternoon in the park, and also saw Miller there.

Miller admitted to being in the park during the slaying, “providing materials utilized” and aiding in actions taken to conceal the incident.

Preliminary hearings are set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12, at Jefferson County Magistrate Court in Fairfield, court documents say.