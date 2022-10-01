Is your dream to become a rock star? Do you play an instrument and want to jam with other like-minded rockers? Then experience some kickin’ sessions at Library of Rock!

The Musser Public Library is inviting all middle school and high school future music legends to join teen librarian Emerson Taylor to learn how to play in a rock band, even if you’re just a beginner musician. Taylor said the Library of Rock experience will be unique for all musicians involved.

“I think that every teen should have the opportunity to participate in a ‘garage band’ experience as a way to express themselves and follow their interest,” Taylor said. “I am really looking forward to this new venture because depending on the interest of the group, we may have a country, rock or hip-hop sound.”

Library of Rock is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays in October and on November 4 at the Musser Public Library, located at 408 East 2nd St., Muscatine. For more information, click here or call (563) 263-3065 ext. 128.