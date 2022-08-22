A new survey by Junior Achievement USA shows that 33% of students say that their parents or guardians are concerned about the cost of back-to-school supplies this year. A higher percentage of teens, 37%, are concerned that they will not be able to get everything they need for back-to-school, and 34% say they have depended on teachers, community donations and other sources to get supplies in the past. The survey of 1,004 U.S. teens between the ages of 13 and 17 was conducted from July 5 through 10 by Big Village.

“Each back-to-school season, we hear about families who don’t have the means to provide all of the supplies their students may need for the school year,” said Dougal Nelson, President and CEO of JA of the Heartland. “Rising costs and supply chain issues may make that especially hard for families this year. We encourage everyone who can to donate school supplies this year to help young people in your community.”

Teens were also asked how much they thought their back-to-school supplies would cost this year. The average guess was $238. According to a recent back-to-school survey by Deloitte, parents and guardians estimate the cost will actually be $661 per student, a difference of $423.

To help parents and guardians talk to their kids about inflation, Junior Achievement USA is releasing “A Parents’ Guide: Talking to Your Kids About Inflation”. The guide is written at a level kids can understand and explains what causes inflation and what can be done about it.