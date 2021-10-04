QC tweens and teens are invited to take the TeenTober reading and video challenge!

Local libraries are celebrating TeenTober, a focus on young adult services available here in the QCA. The Bettendorf Public Library challenges those 11 – 19 to participate by reading and creating videos for the community-wide event. The local library that garners the most reading minutes will be crowned winner.

TeenTober runs through October 31, and participation is free. Forms for tracking minutes read are available at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf, or through the library’s Beanstack app.

Video submissions will be awarded prizes by film category. Movies can highlight creativity through documentaries, animation, how-to or DIY videos, alternate endings, book trailers and even interpretive dance. Creators can enter one video per category and work on their own or in teams of up to 5 members. All videos should be uploaded here.

For more information, call (563) 344-4188 or email jgillette@bettendorf.org.