A program from the Illinois Department of Public Health and SIU Medicine “makes life-saving COVID-19 treatments available through a telehealth program every day, including weekends,” according to a news release.

Those who have tested positive and are at risk of getting very sick would benefit from this oral treatment, the release says.

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-like symptoms, contact SIU Medicine. If you have COVID-19 and are at a high risk of getting very sick, an oral treatment may help you recover. If needed, SIU Medicine can prescribe that medication and put you on the road to recovery.

To schedule a telehealth appointment, call 217-545-5100 Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit siumed.org/treatment/covid-19-test-treat-clinic

The Rock Island County Health Department still is doing COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

Only 16.9% of Rock Island County residents 6 months and older are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccination, the release says. Up-to-date is defined as having the bivalent booster, which protects against the Omicron variants and all previous strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Moderna Tuesdays: 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m. Ages 5 and older: No appointment is needed. Ages 6 months to 5 years is by appointment: 309-794-7080.

Pfizer Fridays: 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m. Ages 5 and older: No appointment is needed. Ages 6 months to 4 years is by appointment: 309-794-7080.