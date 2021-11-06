Telephone network outage temporarily impairs emergency calls

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has been advised of a telephone network outage that may affect phone and 911 service.

According to the sheriff’s office, network outages of this nature may prevent calls from reaching the 911 center in Galena.

Anyone with an emergency during this impairment is asked to attempt to utilize a landline, cell or internet-based phone service to contact the sheriff’s office at 815-777-2141 or a local police or fire department.

“Understand that not all facilities may be staffed during outages,” a news release says.

Stay tuned for updates.