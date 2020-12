The Illinois Department of Public Health mobile COVID-19 testing will be available in Whiteside County on Saturday and Sunday.

The drive-thru test site will be located in the Northland Mall east parking lot (old JCPenney) at 2900 East Lincolnway in Sterling.

Testing will be conducted on Saturday, December 19, and Sunday, December 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Anyone can be tested for free.