Temporary COVID-19 testing site returning to Rock Island County

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County for the two weekends of October 17 and October 18, and October 31 and November 1.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. each day and will be located in the parking lot of the Camden Centre which is in Camden Park at 2701 1st Street in Milan.

Just like the prior testing sites, anyone who is an Illinois resident may get a test, regardless of symptoms. There is no need for an appointment or a doctor’s referral. There is no cost for the test.

Those being tested will need to have photo identification and must be seated at a functioning window in a vehicle. Once in line at the testing site, you will not be allowed to leave your vehicle.

There is also a walk-up testing service for which there are directions posted at the test site.

Depending on demand, there could be long wait times.

Testing is encouraged for those showing or experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. For information about COVID-19 symptoms, visit the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

The testing site is made possible through the partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the Village of Milan and the Rock Island County Health Department.