Temporary COVID-19 testing sites coming to Henry and Stark Counties

Henry and Stark County residents will have three opportunities to get tested at a COVID-19 community-based testing site in early October.

The locations for the testing sites will be in Kewanee and Toulon on these dates:

Saturday, October 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 700 Elliot Street, Kewanee (former Kewanee Hospital site)

Thursday, October 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – 700 Elliot Street, Kewanee (former Kewanee Hospital site)

Saturday, October 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Stark County High School, 418 South Franklin Street, Toulon

Anyone with symptoms should be tested, although anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms. No medical referral or appointment is needed.

The test is drive-thru only with no walk-ups allowed. Those being tested will need to wear a mask, show an ID and insurance card (if applicable), have a working car window, and remain in the car once in line.

The cost of the test should be covered by a person’s medical insurance, but those without coverage can still be tested.

“We want to encourage testing, especially if you think you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or if you got a call from the health department telling you that you may have been exposed,” said Duane Stevens, Administrator for the Henry-Stark County Public Health Departments. “Additional community-based testing will also help us get a better idea of the prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The testing sites are being held by the Henry and Stark County Health Departments, the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, and OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center.