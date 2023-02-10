The Rock Island Downtown Library building is getting an overhaul of its only elevator from Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17.

No public access or walk-in traffic to the building will be available while work is in process. The library will serve patrons via curbside pickup. The library will be open with stair access only on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Existing holds may be picked up via curbside delivery. Patrons with mobility issues or who want to browse for items in person are urged to visit the Library’s Southwest or Watts-Midtown Branches. Locations and hours for those branches are:

Rock Island Southwest Branch: 9010 Ridgewood Road

Monday/Tuesday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch: 2715 30th St.

Monday-Thursday: 9 am. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Downtown Library will reopen with a restored elevator at normal hours Monday, Feb. 20. Downtown Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit here.