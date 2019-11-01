Tenants fed up with problematic leasing company

Complaints about an unresponsive landlord made two couples get legal help.

Local 4 News started bringing you the problems with Jones Lease Properties since May 2018. Owner Erik Jones filed for bankruptcy for different properties of his.

Some of his current tenants at the Asbury Court Condos in Milan said they are fed up that he won’t take care of the trouble they have at home.

For months, they have asked to have their floors fixed, but say they haven’t gotten a response.

Austin Freeman and his girlfriend worry about their two-year-old son because of the buckled flooring.

“It’s a struggle having a young son, you know, both of us are working, trying to make ends meet here and have to worry about his safety,” Freeman said.

Rodney McCraw and his wife live there as well and have the same issue. He is a double amputee and has problems navigating around the uneven floor.

“I have pictures showing where my walker, how high up it was to where I wouldn’t be able to go across it or lift my leg up high enough to go over it,” McCraw said.

Both the couples said they wished they had more information about the property before moving in to the condos.

Freeman and his family are moving out Sunday.

McCraw and his wife just want the job to get done.

“That’s all we’re looking for is just for it to be done right and just done period.”

Local 4 News reached out to Jones Lease Properties and they told us they have no comment.