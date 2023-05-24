The City of Rock Island and Augustana College broke ground on a tennis complex at Lincoln Park on Wednesday.

“This partnership with Rock Island is a hallmark of the positive relationship the college has built with the city over decades,” Augustana College President Andrea Talentino said. “It’s also symbolic of the college’s longstanding commitment to student-athletes.”

The project, which will be announced in February, will create six NCAA regulation tennis courts at 38th Street and 11th Avenue where tennis courts, a basketball court and a baseball field now sit. Augustana will lease that part of the park for 10 years and relocate the Vikings from courts near the Roy J. Carver Physical Education Center.

“Augustana has been a wonderful partner for many years,” Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said. “Once again, it’s great to see a project like these new tennis courts come together for the betterment of the community and the college.”

A rendering of the new tennis complex provided by Augustana College.

“Our men’s and women’s tennis teams are comprised of excellent student-athletes from across the country and the world,” Augustana tennis coach David DeSimone said. “The opportunity to play on these new courts will surely add to the success of these students.”

The complex also will add bleachers, restrooms and parking spaces.

It is expected to open in Fall 2023.