Tennis programs returning with Illinois lockdown lessened

Businesses centered around recreation in Illinois are getting a boost from Illinois moving to Tier 2.

The change will let up to 25 guests or 25-percent capacity for indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

That includes the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline.

It’s bringing back kids and adult classes with smaller numbers.

The owner says, he’s looking forward to giving kids a chance to exercise again and learn the fundamentals.

We also spoke to local tennis players about what it means to be back on the court again.