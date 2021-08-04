Tense moments after a police chase in Davenport ended with two officers hurt.

The chase ended near Fifth Street and Pershing Avenue Tuesday afternoon when the car police were chasing hit a patrol car. Police arrested four teenagers afterwars, two of them face charges.

Local 4 News reviewed the Davenport Officers Radio Communications before, during and after the chase.

“We’re going to be on DPD 1, south bound Pershing approaching speed of 60.”

A speed double the speed limit on Pershing.

“10-50, 10-50”

10-50 is police code for a crash, the driver Davenport Police had been trying to stop crashing into a cruiser near Fifth and Pershing.

The people in the stolen vehicle running from the crash site, officers on scene asking for help for the officers injured in the crash.

“Dispatch me medics to the crash site one of our squad cars was hit pretty good make sure it didn’t stage over here.”

Davenport police say all of this orginated with a report of a stolen car in Bettendorf.

The two now charged, not even old enough to have a driver’s license.

One 14-year-old boy was charged with an outstanding warrant for first-degree theft and the other 14-year-old boy was charged with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.