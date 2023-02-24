Another night of tension at Silvis City Hall.

A special meeting took place after plenty of bad blood between the mayor and several city council members spilled over this week.

Six aldermen called for Thursday night’s special city council meeting.

It comes after a lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of the city, Mayor Matt Carter and the city clerk called for the minutes from a closed session meeting of city council members on February 7 to be provided to the plaintiffs.

Thursday night’s meeting focused on the city’s rules for hiring its own city attorney after recent turnover at the position.

The heated meeting ended with some resolution. City council members were able to come to terms with ordinances on who has the proper right to appoint a city attorney.

But, the amendment did not come without some complications, as there are still issues that have to be addressed by the city of Silvis.

There is pending litigation still hovering around the city.

But city council members do feel more confident moving forward about running the city.

Residents voiced their opinions loudly, and on multiple occasions had heated outbursts with members of city council.

“We have for years successfully developed in Silvis, worked together, with no ordinance like this,” Silvis Mayor Matt Carter said. “I think there’s somebody working behind the scenes, that it’s like an attorney that can help create a problem, then they can bill a problem. And I think that’s a pathway for this ordinance is that they can help create a problem with maybe some bad legal advice, to bill a problem.

“I think that we’re going to look at finding that the legal representation that we need,” Silvis Alderman Joshua Dyer said. “Again we’ve created that position for us now so we can go ahead and search for that. But again, we’re still bringing in more businesses into the city, I’ve got a committee meeting on that on Monday.”