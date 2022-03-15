Striking union members on Tuesday put up a giant inflatable rat at the Eaton Corporation facility in Davenport, while the company hung a giant banner to seek new workers.

Inflatable rats, also called union rats, are used by protesting or striking trade unions as a sign of opposition against employers or nonunion contractors. The cartoon-ish characters are intended to call public attention to companies who employ non-union workers.

Because the two sides have not reached an agreement, the strike continues. Strikers told Local 4 News the two sides met virtually Tuesday morning and agreed to meet in-person on March 22 to discuss further negotiations.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, passersby in cars hollered and honked their support at workers who maintained a picket line outside the facility at 2734 Hickory Grove Road.

The banner appeared about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the side of the building. Roughly 300 union workers continue to strike, with about two dozen on hand outside the Davenport facility. The sign lists a variety of positions available, including machinists and tool-and-die makers.

The strike began Feb. 18, 2022, and continues after the union voted down two recent offers.

Two weeks ago, Eaton began to bus in replacement workers for the strikers. Some strikers told Local 4 News on Tuesday that they have seen some of the substitute workers leave individually for reasons they do not know.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will continue to provide updates about the strike as details become available.