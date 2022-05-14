USW Local 105 announced late Saturday that a tentative agreement with Arconic has been reached.

The agreement is one that is “fully endorsed by your bargaining committee,” a Facebook post says.

“Thanks to everyone’s solidarity and support, we achieved a fair deal! More details to come,” the post says.

Earlier

In an announcement on USW Local 105’s Facebook page, voting began Thursday morning, May 12, to authorize a strike if an agreement was not made between Arconic Manufacturing and USW Local 105.

That contract was set to expire Sunday, May 15 at noon.

Earlier, representatives from USW Local 105, which represents those who work at Arconic, Sivyer Steel and Bowe Machine, said they want their members at Arconic to have an essential-worker contract.

Arconic issued a letter dated March 21, 2020, stating that the company is part of the national critical infrastructure, and employees are considered essential workers. As such, steelworkers were required to work during the pandemic and were not allowed to quarantine.

USW Local 105 representative Lee Shaffer said it’s a matter of being paid like essential workers, as well as retaining benefits and their retirement benefits.

In response, Arconic released the following statement:

“Arconic is aware that the USW plans to hold a strike authorization vote, which is a normal step in the bargaining process. We believe we can reach an agreement that is in the best interest of our employees and look forward to continuing negotiations at the bargaining table. ” – John C. Riches, Arconic Communications & Public Affairs Manager, Davenport Works

