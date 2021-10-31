Tentative Deere, UAW contract details announced; ratification vote will occur Tuesday

Details of the tentative agreement between John Deere and the UAW have now been released.
An outline of the contract was posted Sunday afternoon via the UAW Local 281 Facebook page.
Members will gather at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Tuesday for a ratification vote.
Polls will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and strike duty will be suspended for the duration of this meeting.
“When the meeting is over, members are to continue with their assigned strike duty until all ballots are counted and reported from all 11 Locals,” said Local 281 President Travis Hanrahan in a Facebook post.
Hanrahan and Chairman Michael “Gus” Mansker will be available at the union hall 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to hand out paper copies of the summary and answer questions from the membership.
