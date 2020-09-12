Terminal brain cancer patient to debut annual fundraiser benefiting homeless animals

Tod Lund has terminal brain cancer, but that doesn’t stop his love for music and dogs — or his desire to combine both passions into a fundraising event.
This Saturday, Sept. 12, Lund is giving back to the community with the help of his close friends by hosting the first-ever Rockin’ for Rescues fundraiser to benefit homeless animals.
The event will run 4 to 9 p.m. at Seven Cities Sod, located at 12554 210th St., Davenport.
King’s Harvest Pet Rescue will have an exhibit on display with dogs available for adoption.
There will be a silent auction and raffle items.
Food will be provided by area food trucks.
Three live bands will take the stage beginning 5 p.m. They include Cody Road, Wild Oatz and Proper Villains.
Bettendorf’s own former NFL linebacker Pat Angerer will make a special guest appearance at the event.
Social distancing will be practiced, and tables will be 6 feet apart.
Masks are welcome but not required.
All proceeds raised will benefit King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.
For more information, call Steve at 563-529-0771.