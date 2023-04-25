Tesla will perform in the Event Center at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $45, $55, $65, $70 and $85 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop.



A presale will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, after which tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

TESLA may have been born in the mid-1980s, but their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll; the same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith.

The ground started shaking in Sacramento, California, in 1984; gold country that would soon be producing some platinum. They started out as City Kidd, until a suggested name change to TESLA, honoring the eccentric inventor Nikola Tesla who pioneered all things electrical. Their 1986 platinum debut album, “Mechanical Resonance” included Top 40 hits “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.”

The band’s 1989 double-platinum “The Great Radio Controversy” included hits “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “LoveSong.” Suddenly, TESLA, who had been touring with bands such as Def Leppard and David Lee Roth, earned headlining status.

In 1990, TESLA helped reshape the face of modern rock music by stripping down to the “Five Man Acoustical Jam,” an informal collection of their biggest hits peppered with rock and roll classics by the Beatles, Stones, and others. This album produced their biggest hit single to date, a cover of Five Man Electrical Band’s “Signs.”

Other ’90s albums from Tesla include platinum selling “Psychotic Supper” and “Bust a Nut.” The band continues to record and release material including nine new albums since 2000 and recently debuted their new single, “Time To Rock.”