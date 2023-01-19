UnityPoint Health® and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are working together to stop a common cancer by providing free at-home colon cancer screening kits.

“For many people, cancer is a tough and scary topic to talk about. With colorectal cancer being the fourth most common cancer in men and women, taking the steps to catch cancer early is key,” says Tricia Fisher, Director of Oncology Services at UnityPoint Health Cancer Center in Moline. “Our experts have you covered with a simple colon cancer screening kit and tips to identify cancer early, when it’s easier to treat.” UnityPoint Health and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are offering free educational workshops and at-home screening kits for Louisa, Muscatine and Scott County residents, with grand support from the Iowa Cancer Consortium.

Experts suggest people 45 and older get screened for colon cancer or earlier if there’s a family history of colon cancer or irritable bowel syndrome. Screenings are quick and easy and take only a few minutes from the comfort of home. Learn more here or call (309) 779-5796 to request a free at-home screening kit. “We’re making it easier for anyone who needs to be screened for colon cancer to do so by removing barriers like cost and time,” says Fisher. “By increasing access to screenings, we can help promote better outcomes with early detection.”

Early detection is vital for colorectal cancer. The earlier doctors can find it, when it’s small and hasn’t spread, the easier it is to treat. Simple screenings can improve survival chances to nearly 95%. “It’s never easy to hear that you have cancer. We are here to provide support, education and hope if results are not what people expected,” says Kelsey Allen, LMSW, LSW, Program Director at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities.

For more information on colon cancer screenings or to request a free screening kit, click here.

Gilda’s Club is also hosting two upcoming workshops on colorectal cancer in February and March:

• Thursday, February 16 from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Davenport Main Library, Meeting Room C, 321 N. Main Street in Davenport

• Thursday, March 30 from 6 – 7 p.m. at TMBC Lincoln Resource Center, 318 E. Seventh Street in Davenport

Registration is not required but attendees are encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes before the start of the program to get checked in.