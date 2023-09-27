An interactive event aimed at teens that showcases careers is coming to Clinton.

The Accelerate Iowa Program is hosting a free “Test Drive” Careers on Wednesday, October 4 from 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton Advancement Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive. Free pizza and beverages will be provided for attendees.

Job seekers ages 16-24 are encouraged to attend the event, but all ages are welcome to participate. They will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of professionals from different fields by using interactive simulators. The event gives attendees firsthand experience in what different careers do and helps them make more informed decisions about their futures.

“We believe that the best way to understand a career is to immerse oneself in it, even if only for a short time,” said Kendra Schaapveld, Project Director for the Accelerate Iowa Program. “That’s why we are bringing simulators on site to offer a realistic taste of different professions. Whether you’re a high school student considering your future path or a young adult looking to explore new career possibilities, ‘Test Drive’ Careers is the perfect opportunity to gain valuable insights.”



The Accelerate Iowa Program offers services that help youth ages 14-24 identify career pathways based on their skills, interests, abilities and current labor market demands.

For more information, call Accelerate Iowa at (563) 265-2462.