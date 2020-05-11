‘Test Iowa’ site opens at NorthPark Mall in Davenport

A Statewide coronavirus testing initiative makes it way to the Quad Cities.

A new Test Iowa Site is now open for people who live in Eastern Iowa.

You can find the site at NorthPark Mall.

It has been open since noon, and will wrap up at 6:00p.m.

The tests are administered by nurses from the Iowa Department of Public Health, and is being directed by National Guard Solders.

Not everyone can be tested.

Before pulling up,you are asked to keep your windows rolled up, and you are advised to visit the Test Iowa website to see if you qualify for testing.

The goal is to get as many people tested as possible, to help stop the spread of the virus.

Captain Adam Johnson, with the National Guards says, “You go to the Test Iowa website, and fill out a questionnaire, and it will direct you on whether or not to get tested. Then it will tell you where to go, and what time to avoid congestion.”

You can visit the Test Iowa website here to see if you qualify for testing.