Test Iowa to move Scott County site in preparation for winter weather

Iowa continues its plans to relocate or transition Test Iowa sites in order to prepare for winter.

The Test Iowa site in Scott County, located at North Park Mall in Davenport (360 W. Kimberly Road), will move from the malls parking lot to the Sears Auto Center building at the same location. This will take place when testing concludes on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

Moving the Scott County site will protect Test Iowa staff and others from winter weather conditions, as well as allow drive-thru testing to continue.

Iowa also plans to transition the three remaining test sites in Black Hawk, Linn, and Pottawattamie counties.

In addition to the transitioning, hours of operation will change at six state-managed Test Iowa sites in Black Hawk, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie, and Scott counties. This is due to Daylight Savings Time. Changes will begin Monday, Nov. 2. Sites will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to be tested at any site will need to complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment.

Visit testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov for more information.