The parking lot at Texas Roadhouse, 4005 53rd St., Davenport, is normally full most business hours. It likely will be especially packed next Wednesday.

Doors will be open at all Iowa Texas Roadhouse locations on Wednesday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a FREE lunch supporting Special Olympics Iowa.

Simply leave a donation at your table, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Special Olympics Iowa, according to a restaurant release Friday. Local law enforcement officials will serve meals and bus tables, allowing all tips to benefit athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The lunch will be pulled pork sandwich, side dish, fresh-baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter and pop or tea.

Texas Roadhouse has been a longtime partner of Special Olympics Iowa. Each year, the restaurants in Iowa host this free luncheon. Along with hosting the luncheon fundraiser, Texas Roadhouse donates food for events and statewide competitions. The employees enjoy interacting with the athletes and have a great time volunteering throughout the year.

All proceeds will help Special Olympics Iowa to continue providing year-round athletic, health, school, and leadership programming for Special Olympic Iowa athletes.