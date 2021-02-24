Texas storm delays shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for Rock Island County

Vaccinations for COVID-19 slowed down this week around the Quad Cities area — specifically, Rock Island County.

It’s not because of a lack of effort from the Rock Island County Health Department, though.

Recent bad weather that crippled Texas caused shipping problems that kept more doses from being delivered.

On Tuesday, Rock Island County only administered 200 doses — most of them for people who needed the second dose.

Rock Island County health officials say they are prepared to do more each week.

“We have the plans and the abilities and the partners to be able to get the vaccine out a lot faster than it is actually happening, and that’s just because of supply problems,” said Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill. “Our mass vaccination clinic can handle 1,000 folks, and this week, we’re doing 200.”

While a smaller number of people got vaccinated this week, Rock Island County health officials say every dose matters.