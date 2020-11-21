Thanksgiving closures in Davenport

The City of Davenport will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

During this time, the following buildings will be closed to the public:

All City of Davenport offices and the Public works Center

Police department front desk and records office

All library branches (Main, Fairmount and Eastern)

Vander Veer Conservatory (The conservatory will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, showcasing the annual Poinsettia and Lights show.)

Adler Theatre box office

CitiBus service will not be provided on Thanksgiving (Thursday), but service will be provided on Friday.

The River’s Edge facility will be closed on Thursday and open with normal business hours on Friday.

The compost facility will be closed on Thursday and Friday, reopening on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday and Friday solid waste collection will be one day late with Friday collection occurring on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.

Residents may set out three extra bags of garbage, without stickers, outside of their cart on their garbage day during the week of Friday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The city reminds residents free yard waste weeks end on Friday, Dec. 4.

More information about City of Davenport news and events is here.