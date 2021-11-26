‘That Dam Shopping Trip’ continues on Small Business Saturday in Rock Island, Davenport

That Dam Shopping Trip, a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses, is back for 2021. It was held Friday and will continue Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ten businesses, skirting both sides of the dam, will offer sales and prizes as they welcome customers to their downtown areas on Small Business Saturday in the event that started on Black Friday.

That Dam Shopping Trip is a free event. Shoppers can pick up their stamp sheets at any participating location, visit the stores in any order, and turn in completed stamp sheets at their last stop. Each of the stores has donated a $100 gift certificate, and one lucky winner who turns in a completed stamp card will walk away with $1,000 in gift certificates to these local businesses just in time for holiday shopping.

Organizer Skeleton Key Art and Antiques is being joined for this event by Tastebuds, Vintage Varieties, Brick and Motor, and Just Beachy Home+ in Rock Island, and Abernathy’s, Chocolate Manor, Theo & Company, Doodads, and the Figge Art Museum Store in Davenport.

For more information, visit here or contact Brandy VandeWalle at 309-314-1567.