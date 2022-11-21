That Dam Shopping Trip — a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses — is back for 2022 and will be Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ten businesses, on both sides of the Mississippi River, will offer sales and prizes as they welcome customers to our downtown on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

That Dam Shopping Trip is a free event, and shoppers can pick up their stamp sheet at any participating location, visit the stores in any order, and turn in completed stamp sheets at their last stop, according to an event release. Each of the stores has donated a $100 gift certificate, and one lucky winner who turns in a completed stamp card will walk away with $1,000 in gift certificates to these local businesses just in time for holiday shopping.

Organizer Skeleton Key Art and Antiques (520 18th St., Rock Island) is being joined for this event by the following businesses:

Colman Florist, 1623 2nd Ave., Rock Island

Sound Conservatory, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island

Brick and Motor, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island

A pop-up location of Buttercupp Candles, 150 16 1/2 St., Rock Island

Abernathy’s, 432 W. 3rd St., Davenport

Chocolate Manor, 110 E. 2nd St., Davenport

Theo & Company, 219 E. 2nd St., Davenport

Doodads, 430 W. 3rd St., Davenport

Figge Museum Store, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport

For more information, check out That Dam Shopping Trip on Facebook or contact Brandy VandeWalle at 309-314-1567.