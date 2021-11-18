“That Dam Shopping Trip” Nov. 26-27 aims to boost businesses in downtown R.I., Davenport

That Dam Shopping Trip is back after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 26 and 27 in downtown Rock Island and Davenport.

That Dam Shopping Trip, a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses, is back for 2021 and will be held Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ten businesses, skirting both sides of the dam, will offer sales and prizes as they welcome customers to downtowns on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

That Dam Shopping Trip is a free event, and shoppers can pick up their stamp sheet at any participating location, visit the stores in any order, and turn in completed stamp sheets at their last stop. Each of the stores has donated a $100 gift certificate, and one lucky winner who turns in a completed stamp card will walk away with $1,000 in gift certificates to these local businesses just in time for holiday shopping.

Organizer Skeleton Key Art and Antiques is being joined for this event by Tastebuds, Vintage Varieties, Brick and Motor, and Just Beachy Home+ in Rock Island, and Abernathy’s, Chocolate Manor, Theo & Company, Doodads, and the Figge Museum Store in Davenport.

You can do That Dam Shopping Trip in whatever order you like, or can even split it over the two days if you like to take your time.

In addition to the grand prize, you’re going to find extra prizes, great sales, and surprise pop-up guests, as well as everything you need to check off all those names on your shopping list.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/damshopping or contact Brandy VandeWalle at 309-314-1567.