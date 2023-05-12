Students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Riverdale, and Moline high schools are testing cardboard boat designs at a regatta cardboard boat competition today – Friday, May 12 – until 2:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.

The Quad City Engineering and Science Council will judge the event and present awards. Six schools and more than 50 students will compete. The public is welcome.

(photo by Bryan Bobb)

The boats were on display earlier at the lagoon shelter, where they were checked by judges. Administrators and teachers will also square off with their designed boats. Bettendorf High School Principal Kristy Cleppe planned to compete in her own boat this year.

Boats are constructed solely of cardboard, including any means of powering the boat such as paddles or paddle wheels. The exception to the rule was the joints of the boat.

Boats are timed from the launching point until the return to the launching point.

(photo by Bryan Bobb)





