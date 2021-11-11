The 2022 Gathering of the Green conference will be March 16-19 at Davenport RiverCenter

The Gathering of the Green conference for John Deere enthusiasts will return to the QC this March.

John Deere enthusiasts can now register for the 2022 Gathering of the Green Conference by visiting the website at www.GatheringoftheGreen.com.

The conference is March 16-19, 2022, at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. By registering online for the full conference in advance, guests can choose a variety of trips and tours, reserve a ticket to the popular Saturday night banquet, purchase 2022 merchandise and raffle tickets for the John Deere Gator to be given away at the banquet.

The event is planned and produced by antique tractor enthusiasts from the Deer Valley Collectors, Illinois Valley Two-Cylinder Club, North Eastern Illinois Twin-Cylinder Club, Northwest Illinois Deer Collectors Club, and the Classic Green Club. The conference theme this year is “It’s Fair Time!”

Guests will be amazed at the replica displays built by volunteers from these clubs, and the journey through the RiverCenter will take attendees back to the 1930s to the 1970s John Deere fair exhibits found at State and County Fairs across the country, according to a Thursday release. A full slate of workshops, evening speakers, one of the best vendor halls for John Deere enthusiasts and those with restoration projects, and interesting trips and tours are available for conference attendees.

New in 2022 is the addition of the Plow City Tractor Show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Admission and shuttle to the fairgrounds will be included for those that register for the full conference.

The Gathering of the Green planning board encourages anyone interested in attending to register for the full conference. A conference registration is only $40 and provides access to the displays, the 60+ workshops available, a welcome reception, and early access to the vendor hall, which will have 75+ vendors selling parts, manuals, memorabilia, and advertising pieces from John Deere and Deere dealers.

Another reason to register for the full conference is the trips and tours and Saturday night banquet, which are at additional fees, but are only available to those who purchase a full conference registration.

“This conference is the largest gathering of John Deere enthusiasts in the world,” Tony Knobbe, Gathering of the Green Board Chairman, said in the Thursday release. “Most of our guests come for the camaraderie with fellow enthusiasts from all over the world. We’ve had attendees from 48 U.S. states, Canada, several European countries, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. We invite you to join other John Deere enthusiasts to share in this celebration.”

Ken Reese, former co-chair and founding member of the Gathering of the Green Board of Directors, said: “The Gathering has always been a reunion and we missed gathering with our friends in 2020, so 2022 will be a long-anticipated reunion for ‘green’ enthusiasts. We are continuing the theme because county fairs were an important place for John Deere to exhibit and market their latest equipment in the 1930-1950’s.”

Visit Quad Cities is once again assisting the Gathering of the Green planning board with registration. If you cannot register online, you can contact Visit Quad Cities Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 800-747-7800 and request a paper registration form be mailed. The paper form is also available to download directly from the Gathering of the Green website to mail with your registration.

“Gathering of the Green is a valuable opportunity for the Quad Cities to serve as host community,” said Dave Herrell, president/CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The rich tradition of this unique event and the passion that people around the world have for Deere & Company makes the Gathering very special. It was a significant loss for the QC in 2020 and we look forward to March 2022 as we welcome the enthusiasts back to the RiverCenter in Davenport.”

For general information about the conference, visit www.gatheringofthegreen.com, email info@gatheringofthegreen.com, or call/text 563-845-3296. For Conference Registration assistance, contact Visit Quad Cities Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 800-747-7800.