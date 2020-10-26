The 34th annual Turkey Trot will happen in person this year

One local Thanksgiving Day tradition will happen in person this year.

The 34th annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the Scott County YMCA, will be the first big race in the area since the pandemic started.

The Scott County Health Department gave special permission to the YMCA to host the event after they presented an in-depth action plan to keep runners socially distanced.

“We are grateful to find a safe and healthy way to have the event,” race director Luis Leal said.

The race director said there will be a limit of 1500 runners as opposed to the average 2500 runners that usually run the race. Social distancing will be promoted by staggering the start times for participants in the race Leal said.

“Instead of a one start, 9am start for everyone, we’re doing a staggered start with 50 person waves throughout the morning starting at 7:45am,” he said.

Everyone working the event will be required to wear masks.

The event is the YMCA’s biggest fundraiser to support the community services they provide.

Most recently, a program to support kids during remote learning was added at their facilities.