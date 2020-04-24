The Agape Center offers non-food pantry

Bettendorf, Iowa — The Agape Center in Bettendorf is still helping out amid the pandemic.

On Thursday it held a non-food pantry.

It was open to people in both Scott and Rock Island Counties.

People attending one of the non-food pantry days can get free clothing, baby items, personal care products, and bathroom essentials.

Organizers say they have seen an increase in the amount of people coming in.

They’ve even opened their doors a couple extra days a week to provide help for those who need it.

According to organizer Don Wells, right now, it’s difficult for people to get their hands on what they need.

People are struggling to find items, We’re struggling to find items too. My motto is if we have it you can have it. We always welcome donations. We are a non profit 501 C3 so we can provide a tax donation receipt if you like. Remember we don’t charge anything, for anything that we receive.”

Hours for the non-food pantry vary, as it is volunteer based.

Typically it’s held on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Fridays the center holds a food pantry for people in Scott County from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.