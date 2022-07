The annual Bix 7 race will kick off on July 30 at 8 a.m. The Bix 7 is a seven-mile course that stars at the bottom of the Brady Street and finishes on Third street.

It’s the 48th year for the Bix 7 and thousands of runners are expected to turn out.

There are other races as well, Brady Street Sprints on Thursday start at 7 p.m., and the Arconice Jr. Bix on Friday starts at 6 p.m.

You can still sign up for the race by clicking here: https://bix7.com/.